Is Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Concrete Pumping (BBCP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Concrete Pumping is one of 344 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Concrete Pumping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBCP's full-year earnings has moved 17.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BBCP has moved about 15.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 4.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Concrete Pumping is outperforming its peers so far this year.

DATATEC (DTTLY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.6%.

Over the past three months, DATATEC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 275%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Concrete Pumping belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.7% so far this year, so BBCP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, DATATEC belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 199-stock industry is currently ranked #99. The industry has moved +9.3% year to date.

Concrete Pumping and DATATEC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (BBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DATATEC (DTTLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.