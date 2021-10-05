Is Comstock Resources (CRK) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Comstock Resources (CRK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Comstock Resources is one of 258 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CRK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRK's full-year earnings has moved 44.74% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CRK has returned 141.88% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 32.31%. As we can see, Comstock Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CRK is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 106.01% this year, meaning that CRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on CRK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.