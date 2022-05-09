Is Comstock Resources (CRK) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Comstock Resources (CRK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Comstock Resources is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Comstock Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRK's full-year earnings has moved 49.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CRK has moved about 106.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 31.5%. This means that Comstock Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.5%.

In Diamondback Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 34.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Comstock Resources is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 49.4% so far this year, so CRK is performing better in this area. Diamondback Energy is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Comstock Resources and Diamondback Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

