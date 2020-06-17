Is Comstock Resources (CRK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Comstock Resources (CRK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CRK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.83, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.63. Over the past year, CRK's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.71 and as low as 4.69, with a median of 8.87.

Investors should also recognize that CRK has a P/B ratio of 0.79. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.89. Over the past year, CRK's P/B has been as high as 1.78 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 1.09.

Finally, investors should note that CRK has a P/CF ratio of 2.81. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CRK's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.44. Within the past 12 months, CRK's P/CF has been as high as 6 and as low as 2.20, with a median of 3.74.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Comstock Resources is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CRK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

