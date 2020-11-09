Is Computer Task Group (CTG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Computer Task Group (CTG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CTG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.17, which compares to its industry's average of 28.12. Over the past 52 weeks, CTG's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.38 and as low as 11.84, with a median of 13.86.

We also note that CTG holds a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CTG's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.27. Within the past year, CTG's PEG has been as high as 1.03 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.90.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Computer Task Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CTG is an impressive value stock right now.

