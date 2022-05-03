Is Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI). CPSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for CPSI is its P/B ratio of 2.12. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.11. CPSI's P/B has been as high as 2.55 and as low as 1.81, with a median of 2.23, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CPSI has a P/S ratio of 1.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.27.

If you're looking for another solid Medical Info Systems value stock, take a look at Fulgent Genetics (FLGT). FLGT is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Fulgent Genetics holds a P/B ratio of 1.43 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.11. FLGT's P/B has been as high as 3.49, as low as 1.28, with a median of 2.49 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Computer Programs and Systems and Fulgent Genetics are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CPSI and FLGT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

