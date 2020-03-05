Is Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Computer Programs and Systems is one of 899 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CPSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPSI's full-year earnings has moved 18.20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CPSI has gained about 2.77% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -1.22% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Computer Programs and Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, CPSI belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.83% so far this year, meaning that CPSI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to CPSI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.