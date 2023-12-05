Is Compugen (CGEN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Compugen (CGEN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Compugen is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1089 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Compugen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGEN's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CGEN has gained about 9.2% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.3%. This means that Compugen is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Evogene (EVGN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.3%.

The consensus estimate for Evogene's current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Compugen is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 528 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.6% so far this year, so CGEN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Evogene is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Compugen and Evogene. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

