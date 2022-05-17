Is CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO). CMPO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.94, which compares to its industry's average of 21.11. CMPO's Forward P/E has been as high as 44.98 and as low as 9.94, with a median of 36.26, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CMPO has a P/CF ratio of 9.58. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CMPO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.41. Over the past year, CMPO's P/CF has been as high as 11.57 and as low as 3.03, with a median of 3.61.

Another great Financial Transaction Services stock you could consider is Green Dot (GDOT), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, Green Dot holds a P/B ratio of 1.51 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 4.72. GDOT's P/B has been as high as 2.80, as low as 1.20, with a median of 2.13 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in CompoSecure, Inc. and Green Dot's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CMPO and GDOT is an impressive value stock right now.

