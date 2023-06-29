Is Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Compass Diversified Holdings is one of 870 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Compass Diversified Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CODI's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CODI has gained about 18% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 2.8%. As we can see, Compass Diversified Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.2%.

Over the past three months, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Compass Diversified Holdings is a member of the Financial - Investment Funds industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.9% so far this year, meaning that CODI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #185. The industry has moved +3.7% so far this year.

Compass Diversified Holdings and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

