Is Compass (COMP) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Compass, Inc. (COMP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Compass, Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 650 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Compass, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COMP's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, COMP has moved about 72.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 11.4%. This shows that Compass, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.6%.

The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies' current year EPS has increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Compass, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 148 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.1% so far this year, meaning that COMP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Axcelis Technologies falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #202. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +22.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Compass, Inc. and Axcelis Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Compass, Inc. (COMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.