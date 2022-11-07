Is Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CBD (CBD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CBD is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 227 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CBD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBD's full-year earnings has moved 70% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CBD has returned about 1.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -28.9%. This shows that CBD is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2%.

In Chuy's Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CBD belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that CBD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Chuy's Holdings, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved -9% so far this year.

CBD and Chuy's Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.