Is Compagnie Financiere Richemont (CFRUY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFRUY's full-year earnings has moved 17.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CFRUY has returned 28.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 8.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Chuy's Holdings (CHUY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.3%.

The consensus estimate for Chuy's Holdings' current year EPS has increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 18.5% so far this year, meaning that CFRUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Chuy's Holdings, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #36. The industry has moved +9.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG and Chuy's Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.