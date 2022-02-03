Is Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 232 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFRUY's full-year earnings has moved 19.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CFRUY has returned about 0.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 7.6%. This shows that Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.1%.

In Capri Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.2% so far this year, so CFRUY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Capri Holdings falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #189. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG and Capri Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.

