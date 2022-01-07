Is Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 232 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFRUY's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CFRUY has gained about 1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -1.9%. This shows that Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Build-A-Bear (BBW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.1%.

For Build-A-Bear, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.2% so far this year, so CFRUY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Build-A-Bear belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved -4.7% year to date.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG and Build-A-Bear could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

