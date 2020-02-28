Is Community Health Systems (CYH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Community Health Systems (CYH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Community Health Systems is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 899 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CYH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYH's full-year earnings has moved 28.40% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CYH has moved about 75.86% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -6.68%. This shows that Community Health Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CYH belongs to the Medical - Hospital industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.15% so far this year, so CYH is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to CYH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

