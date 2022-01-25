Is Community Health Systems (CYH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Community Health Systems (CYH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Community Health Systems is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1160 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Community Health Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYH's full-year earnings has moved 28.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CYH has returned about 2.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -16.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Community Health Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, LumiraDx Limited (LMDX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.2%.

For LumiraDx Limited, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Community Health Systems belongs to the Medical - Hospital industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 34.5% this year, meaning that CYH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, LumiraDx Limited falls under the Medical Services industry. Currently, this industry has 61 stocks and is ranked #190. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -56.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Community Health Systems and LumiraDx Limited as they could maintain their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.