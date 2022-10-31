Is CommScope (COMM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CommScope (COMM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CommScope is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 656 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CommScope is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COMM's full-year earnings has moved 12.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, COMM has returned 21.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -32.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, CommScope is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

CoStar Group (CSGP) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.9%.

For CoStar Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, CommScope belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 44.2% so far this year, meaning that COMM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CoStar Group falls under the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #60. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -30.4%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CommScope and CoStar Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





