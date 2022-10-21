Is Commerzbank (CRZBY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Commerzbank AG is one of 887 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Commerzbank AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRZBY's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CRZBY has moved about 1.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -20.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Commerzbank AG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.4%.

Over the past three months, Community Trust Bancorp's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Commerzbank AG belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #134 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12% so far this year, so CRZBY is performing better in this area.

Community Trust Bancorp, however, belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this 63-stock industry is ranked #13. The industry has moved -5.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Commerzbank AG and Community Trust Bancorp as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





