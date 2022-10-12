Is Commercial Metals Company's (NYSE:CMC) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Commercial Metals' (NYSE:CMC) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Commercial Metals' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Commercial Metals is:

34% = US$1.1b ÷ US$3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.34 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Commercial Metals' Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

First thing first, we like that Commercial Metals has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 20% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Commercial Metals' exceptional 51% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Commercial Metals' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 28%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is CMC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CMC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Commercial Metals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Commercial Metals has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 19%, meaning that it has the remaining 81% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Commercial Metals is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Commercial Metals has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 11% over the next three years. However, Commercial Metals' future ROE is expected to decline to 14% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Commercial Metals' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

