Is Commercial Metals (CMC) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Commercial Metals (CMC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Commercial Metals is one of 238 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Commercial Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMC's full-year earnings has moved 18.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CMC has moved about 17.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 7.8%. As we can see, Commercial Metals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.5%.

For Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Commercial Metals belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.6% so far this year, so CMC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. This 49-stock industry is currently ranked #101. The industry has moved +7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Commercial Metals and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

