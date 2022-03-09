Is Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Commerce Bancshares is one of 894 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Commerce Bancshares is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBSH's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CBSH has gained about 0.3% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 8.4%. This means that Commerce Bancshares is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

CBTX (CBTX) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.6%.

For CBTX, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Commerce Bancshares is a member of the Banks - Midwest industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.1% so far this year, so CBSH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CBTX belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #35. The industry has moved -6.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Commerce Bancshares and CBTX as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.