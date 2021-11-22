Is Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Comfort Systems USA Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Comfort Systems USA had US$272.7m of debt, an increase on US$222.3m, over one year. However, it does have US$67.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$205.0m.

A Look At Comfort Systems USA's Liabilities

NYSE:FIX Debt to Equity History November 22nd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Comfort Systems USA had liabilities of US$742.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$437.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$67.7m in cash and US$805.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$306.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Comfort Systems USA shares are worth a total of US$3.66b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Comfort Systems USA has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.82. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 31.5 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Fortunately, Comfort Systems USA grew its EBIT by 2.1% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Comfort Systems USA can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Comfort Systems USA actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Comfort Systems USA's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Zooming out, Comfort Systems USA seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Comfort Systems USA has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

