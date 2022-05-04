Is Comfort Systems USA (FIX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Comfort Systems USA (FIX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FIX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 16.26 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.49. Over the past year, FIX's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.19 and as low as 16.26, with a median of 19.60.

Another notable valuation metric for FIX is its P/B ratio of 3.44. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 7.99. FIX's P/B has been as high as 4.80 and as low as 3.33, with a median of 3.93, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FIX has a P/S ratio of 0.94. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.57.

Finally, investors should note that FIX has a P/CF ratio of 10.94. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.11. FIX's P/CF has been as high as 17.53 and as low as 10.94, with a median of 13.81, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Comfort Systems USA is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FIX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

