Is Comfort Systems (FIX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Comfort Systems (FIX). FIX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.65, which compares to its industry's average of 31.06. Over the past 52 weeks, FIX's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.66 and as low as 8.59, with a median of 14.66.

Investors should also recognize that FIX has a P/B ratio of 2.94. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FIX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 7.33. FIX's P/B has been as high as 3.44 and as low as 1.81, with a median of 2.75, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FIX has a P/S ratio of 0.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.88.

Finally, investors should note that FIX has a P/CF ratio of 10.06. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 28.14. Within the past 12 months, FIX's P/CF has been as high as 12.40 and as low as 6.55, with a median of 9.63.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Comfort Systems's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FIX is an impressive value stock right now.

