Is Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Comcast Carry?

As you can see below, Comcast had US$98.7b of debt at June 2022, down from US$103.8b a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$6.82b in cash leading to net debt of about US$91.9b. NasdaqGS:CMCSA Debt to Equity History September 20th 2022

How Healthy Is Comcast's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Comcast had liabilities of US$27.6b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$146.4b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$6.82b in cash and US$12.0b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$155.2b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's massive market capitalization of US$152.1b, we think shareholders really should watch Comcast's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Comcast has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 5.4 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. If Comcast can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 20% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Comcast's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Comcast recorded free cash flow worth 64% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Comcast's EBIT growth rate was a real positive on this analysis, as was its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. Having said that, its level of total liabilities somewhat sensitizes us to potential future risks to the balance sheet. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Comcast's debt levels. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Comcast has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

