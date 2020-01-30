Is Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CMCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.77 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.77. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.44 and as low as 9.84, with a median of 12.29.

Investors should also note that CMCO holds a PEG ratio of 1.18. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CMCO's industry has an average PEG of 1.68 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCO's PEG has been as high as 1.34 and as low as 1.17, with a median of 1.29.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CMCO's P/B ratio of 1.87. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.98. Within the past 52 weeks, CMCO's P/B has been as high as 2.27 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 2.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CMCO has a P/CF ratio of 10.06. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.96. Over the past year, CMCO's P/CF has been as high as 13.16 and as low as 8.50, with a median of 11.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Columbus McKinnon's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CMCO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

