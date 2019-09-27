Is Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Columbia Sportswear (COLM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Columbia Sportswear is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. COLM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM's full-year earnings has moved 2.23% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, COLM has gained about 16.76% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 16.28%. This shows that Columbia Sportswear is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, COLM belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.10% so far this year, so COLM is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to COLM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.