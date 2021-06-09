Is Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for a Large Cap Blend fund? Starting with Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX) is one possibility. NMIAX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We note that NMIAX is a Large Cap Blend option, an area loaded with different options. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a " buy and hold " mindset. Additionally, blended funds mix large, more established firms into their portfolios, giving investors exposure to value and growth opportunities.

History of Fund/Manager

Columbia is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of NMIAX. Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A made its debut in July of 1996, and since then, NMIAX has accumulated about $63.72 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, Peter Albanese, has been in charge of the fund since August of 2014.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 16.1%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 15.82%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, NMIAX's standard deviation comes in at 19.11%, compared to the category average of 15.68%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 15.41% compared to the category average of 12.95%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 1.02, so investors should note that it is hypothetically as volatile as the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. NMIAX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -1.37, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

Right now, 75.34% of this mutual fund's holdings are stocks, and these companies have an average market capitalization of $333.26 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Finance Retail Trade

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, NMIAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.85% compared to the category average of 0.95%. From a cost perspective, NMIAX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,000, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A ( NMIAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A ( NMIAX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Want even more information about NMIAX? Then go over to Zacks.com and check out our mutual fund comparison tool, and all of the other great features that we have to help you with your mutual fund analysis for additional information. Want to learn even more? We have a full suite of tools on stocks that you can use to find the best choices for your portfolio too, no matter what kind of investor you are.

