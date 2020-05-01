Is Columbia Global Energy & Natural Resources Fund Z (UMESX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Sector - Energy fund category, make sure to pass over Columbia Global Energy & Natural Resources Fund Z (UMESX). UMESX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

Zacks categorizes UMESX as Sector - Energy, a segment packed with options. Sector - Energy mutual funds encompass a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. Oil and gas comprise the bulk of the exposure here, and carbon-based fuels are going to be the majority of assets in these funds. However, clean energy is starting to pick up steam.

History of Fund/Manager

Columbia is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of UMESX. Columbia Global Energy & Natural Resources Fund Z debuted in December of 1992. Since then, UMESX has accumulated assets of about $31.62 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Josh Kapp who has been in charge of the fund since July of 2011.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. UMESX has a 5-year annualized total return of -8.43% and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of -13.73%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 11.9%, the standard deviation of UMESX over the past three years is 23.41%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 21.38% compared to the category average of 11.99%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

One cannot ignore the volatility of this segment, however, as it is always important for investors to remember the downside to any potential investment. UMESX lost 47.3% in the most recent bear market and outperformed its peer group by 8%. This might suggest that the fund is a better choice than its peers during a bear market.

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. UMESX has a 5-year beta of 1.28, which means it is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. UMESX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -14.59, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, UMESX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.08% compared to the category average of 1.56%. From a cost perspective, UMESX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Columbia Global Energy & Natural Resources Fund Z ( UMESX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Columbia Global Energy & Natural Resources Fund Z ( UMESX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

Your research on the Sector - Energy segment doesn't have to stop here. You can check out all the great mutual fund tools we have to offer by going to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds to see the additional features we offer as well for additional information. And don't forget, Zacks has all of your needs covered on the equity side too! Make sure to check out Zacks.com for more information on our screening capabilities, Rank, and all our articles as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.