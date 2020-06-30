Is Colruyt SA Unsponsored (CUYTY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Colruyt SA Unsponsored (CUYTY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CUYTY and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Colruyt SA Unsponsored is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CUYTY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUYTY's full-year earnings has moved 2.60% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CUYTY has moved about 6.34% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 13.31%. As we can see, Colruyt SA Unsponsored is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CUYTY belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.69% so far this year, so CUYTY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CUYTY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

