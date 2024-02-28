Is Colruyt (CUYTY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR (CUYTY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR is one of 292 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUYTY's full-year earnings has moved 26.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CUYTY has gained about 4.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Acushnet (GOLF) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.4%.

The consensus estimate for Acushnet's current year EPS has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4% so far this year, so CUYTY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Acushnet belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #178. The industry has moved +1.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR and Acushnet as they could maintain their solid performance.

