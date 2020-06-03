Is CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored (CLGN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored (CLGN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored is a member of our Medical group, which includes 888 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CLGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLGN's full-year earnings has moved 743.24% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CLGN has returned 79.82% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have an average of 0%. This shows that CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CLGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.50% so far this year, so CLGN is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on CLGN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.