Is CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored (CLGN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored (CLGN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1024 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CLGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLGN's full-year earnings has moved 274.07% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CLGN has moved about 27.67% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.69% on average. This means that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CLGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 469 individual stocks and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.18% so far this year, so CLGN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to CLGN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

