Is ColgatePalmolive (CL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ColgatePalmolive (CL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ColgatePalmolive is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 176 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL's full-year earnings has moved 2.65% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CL has gained about 16.01% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 2.22% on average. This means that ColgatePalmolive is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CL belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.36% so far this year, meaning that CL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track CL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

