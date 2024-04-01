Is ColgatePalmolive (CL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Colgate-Palmolive (CL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Colgate-Palmolive is one of 194 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Colgate-Palmolive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CL has returned about 13% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 3.6%. This means that Colgate-Palmolive is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lancaster Colony (LANC). The stock has returned 24.8% year-to-date.

For Lancaster Colony, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Colgate-Palmolive belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.3% so far this year, so CL is performing better in this area.

Lancaster Colony, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 45-stock industry is ranked #76. The industry has moved +5.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Colgate-Palmolive and Lancaster Colony. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

