Is ColgatePalmolive (CL) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ColgatePalmolive (CL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ColgatePalmolive is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 173 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL's full-year earnings has moved 3.32% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CL has returned about 14.25% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -4.50%. As we can see, ColgatePalmolive is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CL belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.05% so far this year, so CL is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track CL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.