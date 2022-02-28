Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After the Recent Dip?

In this video, I will be going over Coinbase's (NASDAQ: COIN) recent Q4 earnings report and why I feel Wall Street is wrong about the company, and I'll talk about the future NFT marketplace as well as a potential new subscription product. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.

Coinbase reported earnings per share of $3.32, beating expectations of $1.95, and revenue of $2.49 billion, beating expectations of $2 billion.

Net income was $840 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 billion.

Monthly transacting users (MTUs) stood at 11.4 million, four times higher than the prior year.

Coinbase generated over $500 million in subscription and services revenues and announced that it is testing a subscription offering called Coinbase One that offers users zero-commission trading, 24/7 live phone support, and a $1 million guarantee against account takeovers for a flat monthly fee.

One of the main reasons the stock is so volatile is that sentiment reflects what the crypto market is doing. But with a subscription service like Coinbase One, that might change how Wall Street analysts view this company.

Coinbase's NFT marketplace will have a social experience and offer the ability to build a community.

