Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After the Recent Dip?

Neil Rozenbaum The Motley Fool
In this video, I will be going over Coinbase's (NASDAQ: COIN) recent Q4 earnings report and why I feel Wall Street is wrong about the company, and I'll talk about the future NFT marketplace as well as a potential new subscription product. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.

  • Coinbase reported earnings per share of $3.32, beating expectations of $1.95, and revenue of $2.49 billion, beating expectations of $2 billion.
  • Net income was $840 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 billion.
  • Monthly transacting users (MTUs) stood at 11.4 million, four times higher than the prior year.
  • Coinbase generated over $500 million in subscription and services revenues and announced that it is testing a subscription offering called Coinbase One that offers users zero-commission trading, 24/7 live phone support, and a $1 million guarantee against account takeovers for a flat monthly fee.
  • One of the main reasons the stock is so volatile is that sentiment reflects what the crypto market is doing. But with a subscription service like Coinbase One, that might change how Wall Street analysts view this company.
  • Coinbase's NFT marketplace will have a social experience and offer the ability to build a community.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Feb. 25, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 27, 2022.

