Is Cohu (COHU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Cohu (COHU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of COHU and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Cohu is one of 625 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. COHU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHU's full-year earnings has moved 24.48% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that COHU has returned about 5.63% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 4.14% on average. This shows that Cohu is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, COHU belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.26% this year, meaning that COHU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

COHU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Zacks Investment Research

