Is Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Coherent's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Coherent had US$2.30b of debt, an increase on US$1.38b, over one year. But it also has US$2.58b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$281.9m net cash.

How Strong Is Coherent's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Coherent had liabilities of US$1.27b due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.19b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.58b as well as receivables valued at US$700.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$178.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Coherent shares are worth a total of US$4.33b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Coherent also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

We saw Coherent grow its EBIT by 3.0% in the last twelve months. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Coherent can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Coherent has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Coherent produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 73% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Coherent's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$281.9m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$99m, being 73% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Coherent's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Coherent .

