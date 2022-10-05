Is Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Cognizant Technology Solutions's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cognizant Technology Solutions had US$646.0m of debt in June 2022, down from US$683.0m, one year before. However, it does have US$2.32b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$1.67b. NasdaqGS:CTSH Debt to Equity History October 5th 2022

How Healthy Is Cognizant Technology Solutions' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cognizant Technology Solutions had liabilities of US$3.15b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.16b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.32b in cash and US$4.16b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$1.18b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Cognizant Technology Solutions could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Cognizant Technology Solutions boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Cognizant Technology Solutions grew its EBIT at 16% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cognizant Technology Solutions can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Cognizant Technology Solutions has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Cognizant Technology Solutions generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 88% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Cognizant Technology Solutions has US$1.67b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 88% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$2.3b. So we don't think Cognizant Technology Solutions's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Cognizant Technology Solutions has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

