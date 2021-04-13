Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued?

Let's talk about the popular Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Cognizant Technology Solutions’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Cognizant Technology Solutions worth?

Good news, investors! Cognizant Technology Solutions is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $102.76, but it is currently trading at US$80.23 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Cognizant Technology Solutions’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Cognizant Technology Solutions look like?

NasdaqGS:CTSH Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 77% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cognizant Technology Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CTSH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CTSH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CTSH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

