Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. is one of 613 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CCOI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOI's full-year earnings has moved 9.85% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CCOI has moved about 28.90% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -2.39% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, CCOI is a member of the Wireless National industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.35% so far this year, so CCOI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CCOI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.