Is Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cogent Communications Holdings is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CCOI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOI's full-year earnings has moved 7.61% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CCOI has moved about 16.23% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 22.39%. As we can see, Cogent Communications Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CCOI belongs to the Wireless National industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.81% so far this year, meaning that CCOI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CCOI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

