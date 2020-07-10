Is CoDiagnostics (CODX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CoDiagnostics (CODX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

CoDiagnostics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 904 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CODX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CODX's full-year earnings has moved 149.35% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CODX has gained about 1,911.84% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.82%. This shows that CoDiagnostics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CODX belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.41% so far this year, so CODX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track CODX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

