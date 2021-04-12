Is Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Cocrystal Pharma's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Cocrystal Pharma last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$33m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$10m. So it had a cash runway of about 3.3 years from December 2020. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Cocrystal Pharma Growing?

NasdaqCM:COCP Debt to Equity History April 12th 2021

It was quite stunning to see that Cocrystal Pharma increased its cash burn by 474% over the last year. And that is all the more of a concern in light of the fact that operating revenue was actually down by 69% in the last year, as the company no doubt scrambles to change its fortunes. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Cocrystal Pharma To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Cocrystal Pharma seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Cocrystal Pharma's cash burn of US$10m is about 10.0% of its US$101m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Cocrystal Pharma's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Cocrystal Pharma's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Cocrystal Pharma's situation. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 4 warning signs for Cocrystal Pharma that you should be aware of before investing.

