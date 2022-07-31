Markets
Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy?

Parkev Tatevosian The Motley Fool
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is an iconic company. Therefore, it is understandable that many investors would consider investing in the global beverage giant. However, while widespread consumer use of Coca-Cola products is a good sign, it does not always indicate the stock is a "buy."

Let's consider Coca-Cola's prospects and recent results, and weigh them against its valuation to determine if its stock represents a buying opportunity now.

Coca-Cola is thriving as the economy reopens

In its most recent quarter, which ended on July 1, Coca-Cola's revenue increased by 12% from the same quarter the year before. The company has spent decades developing exclusive relationships with away-from-home destinations like restaurants. That's paying off as the economic reopening is gaining momentum in most parts of the world.

Moreover, Coca-Cola is effectively grappling with inflationary forces by raising the prices of its products. Indeed, that was the primary reason Coca-Cola's revenue expanded in the quarter ended in July. Impressively, consumption of the company's products increased despite the higher prices. Even as inflation pinches household budgets, Coca-Cola products seem to be one thing they don't want to replace.

KO Revenue (Annual) Chart

KO Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

In the last decade, Coca-Cola has experienced a compound annual revenue decline of 1.8%. The company is slowly adapting to changing consumer tastes, and that includes consuming slightly fewer sugary beverages. Still, despite the decrease in revenue, Coca-Cola has increased earnings per share at a compound annual rate of 2% in that same time.

While the company may benefit from solid revenue growth in the near term due to a rebound of away-from-home consumer spending, the longer-term trend will likely revert to the low single digits at best.

Investors may want to wait before buying

KO Price to Free Cash Flow Chart

KO Price to Free Cash Flow data by YCharts

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola's stock is not especially cheap when measured by its price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5 and price-to-free cash flow ratio of 27. It's trading at roughly its average valuation over the previous three years. Given that it's not cheap and Coca-Cola is not very well aligned with changing consumer tastes, it would be prudent to wait for a lower valuation before purchasing Coca-Cola stock.

Investors should look for a more significant margin of safety, which can be provided by a lower price, for the risk to Coca-Cola's business. Sure, the company promotes and emphasizes non-sugary beverages like Diet Coke, Coke Zero, and others. However, a significant portion of the company's revenue still comes from products containing high sugar. For those reasons, Coca-Cola stock does not seem like a buy right now.

