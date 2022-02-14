Is Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Coca-Cola Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Coca-Cola had US$42.8b in debt in December 2021; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$12.6b in cash leading to net debt of about US$30.1b.

NYSE:KO Debt to Equity History February 14th 2022

How Healthy Is Coca-Cola's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Coca-Cola had liabilities of US$20.0b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$49.5b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$12.6b as well as receivables valued at US$3.51b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$53.4b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Coca-Cola has a huge market capitalization of US$260.8b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Coca-Cola's net debt of 2.4 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 8.4 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. One way Coca-Cola could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but continues to grow EBIT at around 12%, as it did over the last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Coca-Cola can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Coca-Cola generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 89% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Coca-Cola's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And we also thought its interest cover was a positive. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Coca-Cola takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Coca-Cola you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

