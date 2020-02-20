Is Coca-Cola (KO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Coca-Cola (KO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Coca-Cola is one of 177 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO's full-year earnings has moved 0.63% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, KO has moved about 7.99% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 0.40%. This means that Coca-Cola is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, KO is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.36% so far this year, so KO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track KO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

