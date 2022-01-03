Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (NYSE:KOF) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 8.5% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is:

11% = Mex$14b ÷ Mex$123b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.6%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 16% seen over the past five years by Coca-Cola FEMSA. de.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:KOF Past Earnings Growth January 3rd 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for KOF? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Coca-Cola FEMSA. de Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Coca-Cola FEMSA. de has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 84%, meaning that it is left with only 16% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 71%. Still, forecasts suggest that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's future ROE will rise to 16% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

